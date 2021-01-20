BUFFALO GROVE, Ill. — Knipex Tools introduced a version of its CoBolt S compact bolt cutters with a special blade recess (71 31 160 and 71 31 160 SBA). This new blade recess is specially designed for cutting thicker materials with ease.

Despite its compact 6 ¼-inch length, the CoBolt S provides high cutting power, easily cutting bolts, nails, and rivets up to 11/64-inch in diameter. In addition to its compact design, the cutter has a slim head designed for better access to confined areas. The CoBolt S has a strong lever action mechanism that allows the user to exert less effort when using the cutter. Below the joint is a gripping surface for pulling wires with a diameter from 3/64 inch.

Other features include laser-cut edges on the blades, which prevent material being cut from slipping. Forged and multi-staged oil-hardened from German, chrome vanadium, heavy-duty steel, the CoBolt S has induction-hardened cutting edges with a hardness of approximately 64 HRC for cutting thin hard wire, screws and springs.

“The latest version of the popular CoBolt S has a heavy-duty cutting edge with recess that slices through the hardest round materials in just one cutting action,” said Peter A. Grable, product manager, Knipex Tools. “With its slim head and strong lever action, no other compact cutters cut with the ease and precision of the CoBolt S.”

