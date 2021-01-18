BOSTON — Digital Twin Consortium® and Continental Automated Buildings Association (CABA) have entered into a liaison agreement to accelerate the development, deployment, and wide-scale adoption of open digital twin technologies in connected homes and intelligent buildings. Under the agreement, both associations have agreed to the following:

• Appoint and recognize liaisons for helping to coordinate and convey activities;

• Establish forums for timely and open exchange of information on current and planned activities;

• Share information on key topics affecting development and implementation; and

• Work together to engage a broad array of stakeholders.

“We are excited about collaborating with CABA on digital twin for connected home and intelligent buildings,” said Dan Isaacs, chief technology officer, Digital Twin Consortium. “Their extensive resources, knowledge, and experience with products relating to home and building automation will be invaluable as we work together to advance the use of enabling technologies for digital twin realization in smart building and smart cities.”

“CABA welcomes this opportunity to work with the authoritative organization for digital twin to advance this technology across the built environment,” said Ron Zimmer, president and CEO, CABA. “For stakeholders in both the large building market and the residential segment, digital Twin offers a path to intelligent, integrated systems.”

