KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. — Cooney Engineered Solutions (CES) is excited to announce and welcome Christopher Whalen and Evan Jones as the newest Key Accounts Sales Managers.

In their roles, Whalen and Jones will focus on the growth of Cooney Engineered Solutions’ manufactured products throughout the network of new equipment and coil replacement representatives along the East Coast and Midwest, respectively.

Whalen joins CES with more than 25 years of industry experience. Before joining the Cooney team, he held various positions in the HVAC industry. Most recently he served as a regional sales manager with Spirotherm.

“We’re so freakin’ excited about the impact Christopher will have in the CES division” said David Broman, director of sales. “Christopher brings a lot of knowledge and experience to the team and we’re happy to have him a part of the Cooney Technologies family.”

Evan Jones takes a new position as key accounts manager. Prior to joining CES, Jones was an account manager for a coil manufacturer and has a decade of experience in the construction industry.

“We’ve known and appreciated the value, solution driven focus, and customer-centric approach Evan has brought to his customers within the HVAC industry for a few years,” said David Broman. “We’re excited and proud to have him on our team.”

For more information, visit www.cooneycoil.com.