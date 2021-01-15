SOUTHFIELD, Mich. — HED is starting the new year with important promotion announcements, naming the following two individuals as new Principals within the firm.

Michael Myers, AIA, principal, architecture discipline leader in San Francisco, is a licensed architect with more than 35 years in the architectural profession. With a broad range of work experience in the design of many different building types, Myers has also built an exceptional knowledge of some of the most important 3D design technologies utilized across our firm. Between his deft skills at project management, the management of large multidisciplinary consulting teams and implementation of sophisticated architectural technology, he skillfully leads the HED San Francisco office’s design team.

Keith Tyschper, AIA, LEED AP, principal, architecture discipline leader in Los Angeles, has 30 years of architectural experience earned in the Chicago and Los Angeles regions. After joining HED in 2007 with a strong portfolio in the design of multifamily housing, he quickly rose in his position from project architect into firm leadership roles with a strong specialty and national leadership voice in senior housing. Today he leads the architectural staff in our Los Angeles office and oversees LEAN initiatives and mentorship programs across the entire firm.

Additionally, in recognition of their important work, the firm has also acknowledged the extraordinary efforts and accomplishments of several exceptional individuals through promotions to the role of Associate Principal and Associate, which became effective in the New Year.

New Associate Principals include Matt Brady, AIA; Tom Christian, AIA; Megumi Hironaka, AIA, WELL AP, LEED AP; and Julio Romero, ATD.

New Associates include Caroline Barr; Jennifer Cole, RA; Cindy Ferrer; Emily Havelka, CPSM; Roan Isaku, AIA, NCARB; Wenxin Lin, RA; and Rai Quintana.

These promotions mark the close of a year to be remembered. In the midst of a global pandemic, HED was able to continue its focus on creating a positive impact in the communities it serves across the country. For more information, visit https://www.hed.design.