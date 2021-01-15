BREA, Calif. — CoolSys™, the parent of refrigeration and HVAC services companies nationwide, announced that Jamie Williams has joined the company as chief information and technology officer (CITO). In this executive role, Williams will be responsible for developing and executing the CoolSys information technology vision and strategy.

“As CoolSys accelerates its growth and leverages technology to differentiate the customer and employee experience, we are fortunate to have someone of Jamie’s caliber to lead our technology team,” said Adam Coffey, CEO at CoolSys. “He is an experienced leader who excels at solving critical business challenges with the latest technology solutions and has earned a reputation as being a catalyst for change, combining innovation with business acumen to deliver creative solutions.”

Prior to joining CoolSys, Williams was chief information officer (CIO) at Alterra Mountain Co., a private equity sponsored outdoor adventure company that operates 15 iconic ski resorts across North America. At Alterra, he oversaw the successful technology integration of what was previously seven separate companies and the launch of Alterra’s Ikon Pass product. Before Alterra, Williams spent nearly two decades in telecommunications. As CIO at Roger’s Communications Inc., a $14 billion Canadian communications and media company, he was a member of the executive team that led a turnaround resulting in a 60% increase in price per share. Prior to Rogers, Williams worked for Sprint for more than 15 years where he held a variety of technology leadership positions of increasing responsibility. He started his career in software development after earning a bachelor’s degree in physics at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute and a master’s degree in information systems technology from George Washington University.

“I’m excited about joining CoolSys and I look forward to contributing my expertise to support the company’s rapid growth,” said Williams. “This is a rewarding opportunity to work with a great team with a progressive vision for the company and an appreciation for the important role of technology to its success.”

