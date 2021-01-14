TROY, Mich. — Peter Basso Associates, is pleased to announce six promotions to Project Leader: Zachary B. Berry, PE, Zachary D. Bussey, Brett A. Galbraith, Joseph P. Giglio, Cecily M. Sparks and William 'Bill' Underwood.

Berry, an electgrical engineer, has been a part of PBA's Health Care/Laboratories Group since he joined the organization in 2016. His project experience includes ambulatory care centers, hospitals, and medical laboratories. He has also designed electrical systems for manufacturing R&D laboratories. Berry earned his bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering and mathematics from Michigan Technological University (Marquette, Michigan). In 2018, Berry earned his professional engineering license.

Following three co-op terms with PBA, Bussey started as an electrical engineer with PBA's K-12 Group in 2018. His experience has primarily focused on the additions and renovations of K-12 school facilities, including upgrades to athletic fields. Bussey earned his bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from Oakland University (Rochester, Michigan).

Galbraith is an electrical engineer with PBA's K-12 Group. His seven years of project experience includes new construction and renovation of K-12 facilities primarily as part of multi-year bond programs. Galbraith earned his bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from Oakland University and a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from Lawrence Technological University (Southfield, Michigan).

Giglio is a mechanical engineer with PBA's K-12 Group. Giglio's experience includes a high concentration of K-12 school renovations. He is also adept at HVAC and plumbing system design, production of technical drawings and specifications, product research, equipment selection, and layout. Giglio earned his bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Windsor (Ontario, Canada).

Sparks started her career with PBA in 2013 as a mechanical engineering co-op. As an integral part of PBA's Higher Education Group, her project experience has included new construction and renovations on campuses of higher learning, designing mechanical systems primarily for athletic facilities, classroom buildings, and laboratories. Sparks earned her bachelor’s degree in architectural engineering from the University of Detroit Mercy (Detroit).

Underwood, a mechanical engineer, started his career with PBA in 2017. His project experience spans 28 years and includes the design of laboratory temperature and pressurization custom solutions as well as data center environmental system solutions in a variety of facility types across all market sectors. Underwood earned his bachelor’s degree in HVACR engineering technology from Ferris State University (Big Rapids, Michigan) and is a certified building commissioning professional (CBCP). For more information, visit https://www.peterbassoassociates.com.