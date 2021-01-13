NEW YORK — Environmental engineering and construction firm Brown and Caldwell announced Sachin Gajwani has joined the company as vice president and client service director. The hire builds on the firm’s strategy to grow its share of New York’s municipal and private water market.

With a water and wastewater engineering background spanning 24 years, Gajwani has positioned for, captured, and successfully delivered numerous high-profile, multimillion-dollar projects and programs in New York and throughout the U.S. Notable projects have included major wastewater treatment plant upgrades, construction of large-scale water conveyance systems, and resiliency preparedness and planning improvements at water and wastewater facilities.

As client service director, Gajwani will pursue and lead the quality delivery of utility projects for the water, wastewater, and stormwater sector that positively impact clients’ long-term goals. He will be responsible for driving new client growth across New York and the Northeast and expanding Brown and Caldwell’s presence to meet market and customer needs.

“I am thrilled to welcome Sachin’s vast expertise and knowledge of the local water market to our growing New York business,” said Lauren Fahnestock, Northeast leader, Brown and Caldwell. “His client-centric approach supplements our rich legacy of bringing innovative, cost-effective solutions to New York’s most complex environmental challenges related to aging infrastructure, regulatory compliance, and climate change resiliency.”

Gajwani holds master and bachelor’s degrees in civil engineering from the Cooper Union for the advancement of science and art and is a licensed professional engineer. For more information, visit www.brownandcaldwell.com.