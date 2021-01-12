OMAHA, Neb. — Leo A Daly is pleased to announce that Paul Coleman, AIA, DBIA, LEED, NCARB, has joined the firm as vice president and managing principal in Los Angeles. In this role, he now leads the firm’s L.A. design studio in all matters of strategy, business development, talent management, project delivery, and design excellence.

Coleman is an active and visible leader in the Southern California design community with more than 25 years of architecture and construction experience. He joins Leo A Daly from A.C. Martin Partners, where he was COO and principal in charge on significant projects. An alternative delivery specialist, Coleman is passionate about building and leading high-performance design teams. His standout projects include the LEED Platinum-certified North Addition Office Building at UC Davis Medical Center in Sacramento; the $520 million New Natural Resources Headquarters for the California Natural Resources Agency/DGS; and Aven, a 536-unit apartment tower, in downtown Los Angeles.

As leader of the Los Angeles studio, Coleman will direct an exceptional group of design professionals practicing in a wide variety of building typologies.

“Paul is an energetic design advocate with a real passion for the design culture of Los Angeles,” said Steve Lichtenberger, AIA, president, Leo A Daly. “I’m excited to have him at the head of our L.A. studio. He shares Leo A Daly’s deep commitment to client service and has direct experience leading an integrated design practice in this regional climate, making him an extremely valuable asset to Leo A Daly and to our clients.”

“Working as a competitor to LEO A DALY in Los Angeles since 1989, I’ve always been drawn to the classic sensibility, deep client focus and unmatched quality of design from Leo A Daly. I’m thrilled to be stepping into Roy Follmuth’s shoes here and very excited to leverage the size and creative firepower in the firm to grow the L.A. studio, become more visible, and contribute to the design dialogue that is so relevant in the global design hotspot of L.A.” Coleman said.

Roy Follmuth, P.E., former managing principal, will remain in the Los Angeles studio and continue as senior project director for the firm's work at West Los Angeles VA Medical Center. The multiphase hospital transformation, which Follmuth won as managing principal, is the largest project in our 105-year history. He will also assist in directing Leo A Daly's global megaprojects practice.