SANTA ANA, Calif. — Each member of Salas O’Brien’s talented team exemplifies the firm’s ownership values every day as they live out the Salas O’Brien difference and display leadership, achieve results, and grow relationships.

A few leaders have displayed exceptional commitment and effectiveness, and every year the firm recognizes these outstanding team members for their accomplishments. Each person named in this article was nominated by one or more of the firm’s current principals, and each was unanimously approved by the principal team for this recognition of their contributions to Salas O’Brien.

Leading these promotions is Karoline Derse, who was recently named a principal. She came to the organization as a young professional 17 years ago and has developed into an accomplished, thoughtful, results-driven, and dedicated leader with a warmth and smile that you can’t help liking. She truly lives the Salas O’Brien values every day and has earned this recognition as a senior leader.

Other promotions include senior vice presidents: Jon Grant, Jacob Truax, and David Seiling;

vice presidents: Kevin Allen, Steven Barrow, Jamie Bonner, Bryan Cousino, Joseph Liberman, Guy Mackenzie, Matt Mandry, David McMillan, Jeremy Rhodes, Matt Schuenke, David Story, and Jonathan Wong; and associate vice presidents: Mark Andre, Dave Birchfield, Logan Bryant, Brandon Dachel, Will Davis, Lynn Deutschbauer, Lester Figueroa, John Hauge, John Hazucha, Asaad Johni, Tina Lagarde, John Palermo, Steve Passaglia, Lindsay Perricone, Dave Robinson, Lenell Sniechowski, and Jeff Van Parys.