ARLINGTON, Va. — The Clifford H. "Ted" Rees Jr. Scholarship Foundation, a 501(c)(3) charitable foundation of the Air-Conditioning, Heating, and Refrigeration Institute (AHRI) and the Air Conditioning Contractors of America (ACCA), announced scholarship awards totaling $83,000 to 44 students, including five military veterans, studying to become technicians in the HVACR and water heating industry.
"Each year, the foundation provides aid to these aspiring technicians, helping to promote careers in the industry and fill good-paying jobs that cannot be outsourced," said Stephen Yurek, president and CEO, AHRI. "We are pleased to award scholarships to these qualified and dedicated students, and we look forward to welcoming them into the industry."
“Workforce development is a major priority for ACCA, and we’re pleased to work with the Rees Scholarship Foundation and AHRI to help recruit financial support for deserving individuals,” said Barton James, president and CEO, ACCA. “It is our responsibility as an industry to continue to support and encourage careers in the skilled trades, and it starts with training and education.”
HVACR and Water Heating Technician Program Recipients:
Alejandro Alvarez, Tyler Junior College, Tyler, Texas
Samuel Alvarez, Tulsa Technology Center, Tulsa, Oklahoma
Ryan Bentley, Northeast Technical Institute, Scarborough, Maine
Steven Bryant, Tulsa Technology Center, Tulsa, Oklahoma
Simplice Raoul Buguieu Kom, HVAC Technical Institute, Chicago
Kalum Cook, Bevill State Community College, Jasper, Alabama
Nicholas Cox, Easter Maine Community College, Bangor, Maine
Stacy Curry, Columbus State Community College, Columbus, Ohio
Angel Delatorre, Institute of Technology, Modesto, California
Gabriel Denison, Lincoln Technical Institute New Britain, New Britain, Connecticut
Eric Harris, Tulsa Technology Center, Tulsa, Oklahoma
Jonah Hartman, Pennsylvania College of Technology, Williamsport, Pennsylvania
Wesley Henry, Front Range Community College, Westminster, Colorado
Mark Holley, Bevill State Community College, Sumiton, Alabama
Jeffrey Holtzclaw, Tyler Junior College, Tyler, Texas
Russell Hunt, Palm Beach State College, Palm Beach Gardens, Florida
Robert Hunt, Tyler Junior College, Tyler, Texas
Denard Jones, Community College of Baltimore County, Baltimore
Tiffany Jusino, Elgin Community College, Elgin, Ohio
Juan Lara, HVAC Technical Institute, Chicago
Aneil Panjwani, Bevill State Community College, Sumiton, Alabama
Angel Resto, Monroe Community College, Rochester, New York
Logan Sands, Pennsylvania College of Technology, Williamsport, Pennsylvania
Charles Santos, Renton Technical College, Renton, Washington
Payton Silas, Bevill State Community College, Sumiton, Alabama
Bryan Soto, HVAC Technical Institute, Chicago
Alexander Spicer, Tulsa Technology Center, Tulsa, Oklahoma
Larry Starks, HVAC Technical Institute, Chicago
Warren Stubbs, HVAC Technical Institute, Chicago
Lee Taylor, Bevill State Community College, Sumiton, Alabama
Nicholas Telemchuk, Tulsa Technology Center, Tulsa, Oklahoma
Greg Tubbs, Bevill State Community College, Sumiton, Alabama
Ricardo Vega, HVAC Technical Institute, Chicago
Paul Walton, HVAC Technical Institute, Chicago
Cardea Wells, Northeast Technical Institute, Scarborough, Maine
Ahmadjamal Williams, HVAC Technical Institute, Chicago
SkillsUSA Program Recipients:
Tyler Agee, Virginia Western Community College, Roanoke, Virginia
Jadin Dasher, Vernon Malone College and Career Academy, Raleigh, North Carolina
Josh Donaghy, Central Connecticut State University, New Britain, Connecticut
Seth Hellings, Charles Bohlen Technical Center, Watertown, New York
Thomas, Jones, Frederick Community College, Frederick, Maryland
Elijah Smart, Texas State Technical College, Waco, Texas
Austin Watkins, Tennessee College of Applied Technology McKenzie, McKenzie, Tennessee
One anonymous student
Since the Rees Scholarship Foundation was founded in 2003, it has awarded more than $1 million in scholarships to 643 deserving students and instructors. For a list of past scholarship recipients, click here.