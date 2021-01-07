LEESBURG, Va. — Rehau promoted Dr. Thomas Troeger from CMO to CEO of the Americas region. The regional executive board of Rehau Americas, with headquarters in Leesburg, Virginia, includes Dr. Thomas Troeger, chief executive officer (CEO); Theo Haast, chief financial officer (CFO); and Terry Barnaby, Head of Operations (COO).

Haast, who headed the region as president and CFO since January 2019, was elected to refocus on his main and key responsibilities as CFO.

“We thank Theo for leading the region to improved profitability during the last two years, an important step in preparing the foundation for growth in the Americas,” said William Christensen, CEO, Rehau Group.

During 14 years with Rehau, Troeger has developed through various positions with increasing responsibility, primarily in the areas of marketing and sales. He became director of the furniture solutions business division in North America in 2013 and then vice president of the division for the entire Americas region in 2015. Troeger joined the regional executive board in January 2019 as chief sales and marketing officer, with all the company’s non-automotive business divisions reporting to him.

“We are very pleased to promote an internal candidate into this key leadership role,” said Christensen. “Throughout his Rehau career, Thomas has demonstrated an ability to zero in on market opportunities and inspire customer-focused innovation across all our divisions. As our Americas CEO, he will take on the additional challenge of championing our values of trust, reliability and innovation in support of our growth strategies.”

“When I consider the range of markets Rehau operates in, and the relatively narrow focus of our product portfolio, I believe we have huge untapped potential,” said Troeger. “And when I look internally, we have very qualified, loyal employees who I believe can reach new heights and find greater enjoyment in their work as part of an even more successful team. I look forward to showing customers and employees we are ready to live our claim of ‘Engineering Progress. Enhancing Lives’ in ways they have not yet imagined.”

