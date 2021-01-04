What are engineers making time to read? Here is the five-item punch list of the most popular news articles, features, and columns at www.esmagazine.com.

 

  1. Can HVAC Air Filters ‘Catch’ the SARS-CoV-2 Virus?
     
  2. COVID-19: Discussing the CDC and ASHRAE Recommendations for HVAC Systems
     
  3.  Applying Engineered Infection Prevention (EIP) Strategies in Commercial and Institutional Buildings
     
  4. Circulation of Conditioned Air in the Era of COVID-19
     
  5. Hydrogen Battery Storage Room Ventilation: The Evolving Codes and Standards