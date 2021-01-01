AUSTIN, Texas — Infinitum Electric announced the appointment of two senior electrical engineering professionals to support the company’s rapid growth. Bahar Anvari, Ph.D, joins the company as senior research and development engineer and Richard Lee joins as principal technical architect.

Anvari will oversee finite element analysis of all new motor designs and will be responsible for continually improving the company’s AutoFLUX design platform. Prior to joining Infinitum Electric, Anvari served as research and development associate engineer and research scientist at ABB, where she worked on electric machine design for industrial applications and filed several U.S. patents for the company’s motor R&D division. Before joining ABB, Anvari was a lecturer for Texas A&M University’s electrical and computer engineering department as well as a research associate at its Advanced Electric Machines and Power Electronics Lab.

Lee will oversee the architecture and development of drive electronics, PCB stator design, and the AutoFlux design platform for Infinitum Electric. Lee brings more than 30 years of experience in the design and engineering of custom control electronics and motors for industrial automation to Infinitum Electric. Lee's expertise spans permanent magnet synchronous motor (PMSM) drive electronics, PMSM motor design, application-specific integrated circuits (ASIC), test equipment, and firmware. Prior to joining Infinitum Electric, Lee served as director of engineering for U.S. Motion and has held senior leadership and design positions at Agilent Technologies, Vivato, and Hewlett-Packard. Lee has a master’s degree in electrical and electronics engineering from the University of Wyoming.

“We’re thrilled that such talented and experienced engineering professionals have joined our team,” said Paulo Guedes-Pinto, vice president of technology at Infinitum Electric. “Bahar and Richard bring both the specialized expertise we need to expand our product lines and the energy and passion for advancing electrical motors into a new era of sustainability. We look forward to the impact they will have on our continuous innovation while they support the company’s rapid growth.”

