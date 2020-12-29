TORONTO — Armstrong Fluid Technology announced that the company has moved to a new expanded facility for European production and warehousing of circulator products.

The new facility, located in Jimbolia, Romania, offers greater capacity for the production of Armstrong high-efficiency and standard wet rotor circulators. Supported by Armstrong’s global supply chain, the site will employ 65 team members dedicated to producing circulators for customers worldwide.

“This new facility in Europe is a significant step towards greater production output and a faster pace of innovation,” said Joachim Schulz, global commercial director - building business. “Increased production capacity will help with time-critical installations and service to global customers looking for high-quality, high-efficiency circulators.”

For more information, visit www.armstrongfluidtechnology.com.