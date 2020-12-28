ATLANTA — Rheem’s Triton™ Commercial Gas Water Heater offers the power to control water heater problems in commercial spaces before they occur because of its built-in, smart monitoring technology and LeakGuard™ leak detection and prevention system with proprietary auto shut-off valve, which limits leakage to no more than 20 ounces of water. This Rheem-exclusive technology is designed to save thousands of dollars in property damage and insurance claims in the event of a tank leak. Triton also features Econet® Smart Monitoring technology to provide performance updates and alerts via both mobile device and full-color LCD display, and its built-in BACnet port simplifies integration with building management systems. The Triton is available in models from 130,000-400,000 Btu and offers up to 97% efficiency. For more information, visit www.rheem.com.
Commercial Gas Water Heater – Rheem
December 28, 2020
No Comments
