SCHOFIELD, Wis. — Greenheck has introduced a round industrial control damper to accommodate higher velocities and pressure. Model HCDR-450 is rated for velocities up to

7,000 fpm and pressure up to 30 inches wg and withstands temperatures from minus 60° to 400°F. Designed to control airflow and provide shutoff in HVAC or industrial process control systems, heavy duty model HCDR-450 features a flanged-style frame with optional mounting holes for easy installation. A wide range of actuators is available, and a variety of optional features allows the HCDR-450 to be tailored to the application. For more information, visit www.greenheck.com.