WASHINGTON — The following is a statement from Tom Smith, executive director, American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE) on the $900 billion stimulus package and $1.4 trillion omnibus bill, HR 133 - Consolidated Appropriations Act, passed by Congress on Dec. 21.

“Today, we applaud Congress for passing the $900 billion stimulus package and $1.4 trillion omnibus bill, which will begin to provide relief to American families, state Departments of Transportation, and transit agencies. Our nation’s transportation industries have struggled to keep up due to lost revenue from the pandemic, and this bipartisan end-of-the-year package provides welcome assistance. We also commend Congress for reauthorizing the Water Resources Development Act (WRDA) of 2020 as a part of the package, as this bill prioritizes investment in our nation’s water resources systems – dams, levees, inland waterways, and ports – all of which are critical for keeping the economy moving and ensuring public health and safety as well as preserving and enhancing our environmental resources. While much more needs to be done, we thank the 116th Congress for these year-end accomplishments, and we look forward to continuing to work with Congress and the incoming Administration to not only fund critical infrastructure projects, but jumpstart economic recovery efforts in the New Year."

