Project Delivery Method: Integrated Project Delivery (IPD).

Owner Team: Convention center administration, the capital project manager, and facility manager.

Project Delivery Team: Owner representative (consultant) and the IPD project manager as well as HVAC, plumbing, electrical, security, and third-party infection control (IC) consultants.

HVAC Project Team: Building automation system (BAS) in-house technician, operation and maintenance (O&M) in-house technicians, third-party commissioning consultant (CxC), and a third-party testing, adjusting, and balancing (TAB) technician.

Application: Places of assembly – convention center.

Project Type: A focus on the HVAC infrastructure following a facility audit and capital project master planning with a focus on occupant comfort, IAQ, and infection control via the HVAC systems and equipment.

References: 2017 ASHRAE Handbook, Fundamentals; 2019 ASHRAE Handbook, HVAC Applications; and, for additional information, reference the codes and standards found at the back of each ASHRAE Handbook.

Additional References: ASHRAE Epidemic Task Force, ASHRAE Technical Committee 2.10 – Resilience and Security, Construction, and Operation of Sustainable Buildings; ASHRAE Humidity Control Design Guide for Commercial and Institutional Buildings; ASHRAE Guide for Buildings in Hot & Humid Climates; ASHRAE Indoor-Air Quality Guide: Best Practice for Design, Construction, and Commissioning; ASHRAE Standard 55 (Thermal Environmental Conditions for Human Occupancy) and ASHRAE Standard 62.1 (IAQ).

DESIGN INTENT DOCUMENT (DID)

As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, a major convention center located in the southern part of the U.S. has put together an IPD team to update the policy and procedure (P&P) manual with “lessons-learned” over the past 18 months. Part of this update is the section on HVAC. The IPD team followed the references above as they pertain to space and occupational comfort, infection control, and IAQ and include the following:

Owner environmental health and safety (EH&S) program goals and additional goals;

Process/system constraints;

Finalized P&P as it pertains to the facility’s decentralized HVAC air systems, terminal units, central plant heating, and central plant management;

Specialized systems shall include various building exhaust systems, e.g., toilet exhaust, kitchen exhaust, etc.; and

Existing conditions: central air system(s) supply air and/or return air cfm, general exhaust, and toilet exhaust; heating systems; and air conditioning system.

Filtration Options: Air filters include pre-filters, final filters, after filters, HEPA filters, fan-power HEPA filter units, and charcoal filters based on a third-party IC consultant’s recommended humidifiers and the MERV rating per the HVAC system’s application.

DESIGN CRITERIA DOCUMENT

The HVAC design criteria shall be in sync with the project delivery method and the owner’s project requirements.



The design criteria shall be based on an analytical analysis of the existing HVAC conditions, their associated operation, and a proactive maintenance management in sync with the convention center’s overall condition. The policy and procedure manual should be updated as it pertains to occupant comfort, IAQ, humidity control (both humidification and dehumidification), and infection control. This analysis shall follow the time-tested quality control problem-solving procedures before moving forward with an IPD solution plan.



The IPD team will refer to ASHRAE guidelines for humidity control and buildings in hot and humid climates and ASHRAE Indoor-Air Quality Guide: Best Practice for Design, Construction, and Commissioning.



From this updating of the P&P manual, the existing central air-handling systems will be rebalanced and retro-commissioned after enhanced, MERV-rated filters replace the existing filters.



A new reverse osmosis (RO) water system, serving new building humidifiers, shall be furnished and installed per the IC consultant.



The in-house BAS technician will work with the third-party CxC and TAB technicians to update existing safeties and alarms associated with occupant comfort, IAQ, and area space pressure controls.



The facility manager shall have the O&M technicians trained to accommodate P&P changes as they affect the HVAC system occupant comfort and IAQ, etc.

