BROOMFIELD, Colo. — Viega LLC manager Daniel Rademacher has been elected vice president of the board of directors of the American Society of Sanitary Engineering (ASSE) – International.

Rademacher, who is the trades education network (VTEN) program manager for Viega, will serve a two-year term and then may be nominated for board president.

“It’s an honor to help lead an organization doing such important work,” Rademacher said. “I’m grateful to the ASSE membership and my fellow board members have chosen me for this position and I pledge to work my hardest to further ASSE’s mission.”

ASSE International is a membership organization and leading product and personnel certification agency for companies and individuals representing all disciplines of the plumbing and mechanical industries. Its mission is to promote public awareness about the importance of safe and correct plumbing and mechanical systems and improve the performance and safety of these systems.

In 2019, Rademacher won a World Plumbing Council Education and Training Scholarship award to travel to Rwanda for the purpose of developing and contributing further plumbing industry knowledge. He has 30 years of experience in the industry and is an accomplished instructor. In addition to his work with Viega, he has a plumbing and mechanical code consulting firm in Butte, Montana.

He is certified as a plumbing/mechanical inspector and plans examiner by the International Association of Plumbing and Mechanical Officials (IAPMO). He was IAPMO’s Industry Person of the Year in 2014. He has extensive experience using, implementing and interpreting the Uniform Plumbing Code, the Uniform Mechanical Code, International Plumbing Code, International Mechanical Code, and International Fuel Gas Code. For more information, visit www.viega.us.