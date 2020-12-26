MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. — Bradley Corp. announces two major promotions to its executive leadership team: Bryan Mullett’s elevated role as chairman/CEO and Luis de Leon’s new position as president/COO as well as his appointment to the board of directors. Based in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin, Bradley is a global manufacturer of plumbing fixtures, restroom accessories, and emergency equipment for 100 years.

Mullett, who was named CEO in 2016, continues those duties and takes on his new role as chairman, immediately. As chairman, he assumes the responsibilities of his father, Donald Mullett, in leading Bradley’s board of directors. Donald takes on the role of vice chairman. Bryan represents the fifth generation of family leadership for Bradley.

“Bryan has made an invaluable impact on the direction of our company and has the growth and innovation mindset that will successfully lead Bradley into its next chapter,” said Donald Mullett. “Having the fifth generation of our family continue the leadership of this company has been a goal of mine since I assumed the role from my father in 1980.”

As president/COO, de Leon will drive operational excellence, innovation, and sales growth for Bradley Corp. In 2019, de Leon was named executive vice president. Prior to joining the company, de Leon honed his executive experience with companies, such as Gardner Denver, Caterpillar, Bucyrus International, and a number of technology startup businesses.

“Both Bryan and Luis bring many years of proven vision, experience and strategic thinking that will propel our company into its next phase,” Donald Mullett said. “As Bradley nears its 100-year anniversary in 2021, I am excited about the exceptional employees we have in the company today and the strategies being implemented to continue Bradley’s growth for our next 100 years.”

For almost 100 years, Bradley has created the most advanced, coordinated commercial washrooms and comprehensive emergency safety solutions that make public environments hygienic and safe. Washroom accessories, partitions, solid plastic lockers, and emergency safety fixtures and electric tankless heaters for industrial applications round out Bradley’s premiere industry offerings. For more information, visit www.bradleycorp.com.