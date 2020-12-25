MARIETTA, Ga. — Yamaha Motor Corporation USA has appointed Nick Isomura division manager of its Intelligent Machinery (SMT Equipment and Robotics) Division.

Nick brings more than 20 years’ experience in SMT equipment sales, specifically in automated optical inspection (AOI) to his new position. Previously, he was group manager of Europe, Southeast Asia, and Americas SMT sales for Yamaha in Japan.

“We’re excited to have Nick join our growing group of industry experts at Yamaha,” said George Babka, sales general manager, Yamaha IM. “His knowledge and broad-based experience make him a valuable asset to our customers, and we’re delighted to have him on our team. Nick has a great passion for this industry and will be a very good asset for Yamaha especially now, with so many new products and software offerings to be released in 2021. We look forward to introducing him to our customers and presenting our new products as soon as travel restrictions allow.”

For more information, visit www.yamaha-motor-im.com.