ATLANTA — ASHRAE and the Chartered Institution of Building Services Engineers (CIBSE) have signed a strategic partnership agreement (SPA) formalizing the organizations’ relationship.

The SPA was signed by Charles E. Gulledge III, P.E., 2020-2021 ASHRAE president, and Stuart MacPherson, CIBSE president, during a virtual signing ceremony on Dec. 10. The agreement outlines how ASHRAE and CIBSE will work cooperatively on activities that serve their respective memberships to promote the advancement of a more sustainable built environment through HVACR technologies and their applications.

Areas of collaboration include:

• Joint initiatives aimed at accelerating the progression of digital technologies and research;

• Virtual design and construction to improve the resilience of buildings and the health of occupants in an increasingly challenging climate;

• Coordinated promotion of joint grassroots meetings and conferences;

• Advocacy and work on common public affairs goals and ideologies;

• Consistent leadership communication;

• Publication development and distribution; and

• Education and professional development co-development and cross marketing.

“Our continued collaboration with CIBSE provides a meaningful opportunity to coordinate efforts on innovative technologies and resources to advance the growth of the built environment,” said Gulledge. “We value this partnership with CIBSE and are excited to leverage this collaboration to move the industry and buildings towards a more sustainable future.”

“We are delighted to sign this agreement with ASHRAE and strengthen the long-standing relationship between our organizations,” said MacPherson. “The increasing local and global challenges of maintaining safe, healthy and efficient built environments marks this as a particularly auspicious time to share knowledge and expertise to enhance our offerings for the benefit of both our members and wider society.”

For more information, visit www.ashrae.org.