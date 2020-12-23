CORK, Ireland — Johnson Controls, a global manufacturer of smart and sustainable buildings, announced its being recognized as a thought-leader for its actions and strategies in response to climate change by CDP, an independent not-for-profit organization that builds a truly sustainable economy and holds the largest database of primary corporate climate change information in the world.

Johnson Controls received an A- climate change leadership band score, in recognition of its actions to reduce emissions and mitigate climate change in the past reporting year as well as an A score for its risk disclosure and governance. Johnson Controls is among just 12% of companies globally in climate leadership to be awarded this leadership level position. A record-breaking 9,600-plus companies disclosed through CDP in 2020, a 70% increase since the Paris Agreement was signed in 2015 and a 14% increase since last year.

“Being recognized by CDP as a thought-leader in addressing climate change underscores our ambition to play a meaningful role in helping the world transition to a low-carbon economy,” said George Oliver, chairman and CEO. “The next decade is crucial in our shift to a sustainable economy and with our team of 100,000 employees we are firmly committed to building a world that`s safe, comfortable and sustainable.”

Recently Johnson Controls was named to the World’s Most Ethical Companies® Honoree List and as one of the 100 Best Corporate Citizens. Since Johnson Controls first signed the United Nations Global Compact in 2004, the company has remained fully committed to aligning its operations and strategies with the U.N. Global Compact’s Ten Principles. Johnson Controls is using its OpenBlue platform to continually put sustainability at the forefront for its customers and society as a whole.

Competition for climate leadership level status is increasing, and investors and purchasers are increasingly calling for transparency and action from companies on how they are responding to climate change. According to CDP, 515 investors with $96 trillion in assets and 125 major purchasers with $106 trillion in assets, and 150-plus large purchasers with $4 trillion in buying power requested thousands of companies to disclose through CDP in 2020. For more information, visit https://www.johnsoncontrols.com/corporate-sustainability/environment.