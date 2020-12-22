INDIANAPOLIS — Bryant will sponsor Tony Kanaan during his four-race INDYCAR® SERIES campaign next year, as the veteran driver makes his return to Chip Ganassi Racing. Kanaan and teammate Jimmie Johnson will be sharing driving duties for the No. 48 entry, with Kanaan competing on the oval tracks and Johnson driving the road and street course races during the 2021 season.

Bryant is a supplier of HVAC equipment; part of Carrier Global Corporation; and a global provider of healthy, safe, and sustainable building and cold chain solutions.

Bryant will serve as a major associate sponsor for Kanaan’s No. 48 entry during his four-race campaign, including the 105th Running of the Indianapolis 500® Mile Race. The No. 48 entry will feature prominent Bryant badging in three of the 2021 oval events, and during the Texas Motor Speedway race weekend (May 1-2), Kanaan’s car will feature a full, Bryant-branded paint scheme. Bryant will also serve as an associate sponsor for the No. 48 entry when Jimmie Johnson pilots it through the streets of Toronto on July 11 as well as a major associate sponsor for three races on the No. 8 entry to be driven by Marcus Ericsson.

“We’re excited to extend our relationship with Tony for the 2021 season,” said Justin Keppy, president, North America residential and light commercial, Carrier. “Bryant has been a long-time supporter of Tony, the INDYCAR SERIES and the Indianapolis 500, and we’re pleased that it will continue. Tony embodies all the qualities that the Bryant brand stands for, including our mantra of always doing Whatever it Takes® in order to get the job done. Our racing sponsorship is something that our distributors and dealers really enjoy and we’re looking forward to sharing it with them next year.”

Bryant has a rich tradition in auto racing and is the longest-standing nonautomotive sponsor at the Indianapolis 500. Legends like Eddie Sachs, Roger Ward, Cale Yarborough, Scott Brayton, Chip Ganassi, Stan Fox, and Janet Guthrie have all driven under the Bryant Racing banner, earning a total of 16 previous race victories on other tracks. The 2021 season will mark the 14th of the last 15 INDYCAR SERIES seasons during which Bryant has worked with Kanaan.

“I am so proud to announce that we’ll be working with Bryant again in 2021,” said Tony Kanaan. “They are my longest-standing sponsor and, of course, have been an instrumental part of my career, so I can’t thank them enough. I always enjoy when Bryant dealers and distributors come out to the races, because they are always the loudest, most engaged fans at the track. I’m fortunate to have the support of such a great company and their fantastic team of dealers and distributors.”

“As the Indy car driver market trends younger and younger, experience is something that cannot be taught — especially at the Indianapolis 500,” said Chip Ganassi, team owner, Chip Ganassi Racing. “There is no one more experienced in the paddock than Tony, and when we needed the right fit for rounding out our oval program, it was clear he was the right choice. We are very familiar with Bryant over the years and are excited to have them back with this program. Tony also knows our team, he knows our system, and he knows our drivers. We expect the combination of him and Jimmie to give us the one-two punch we’re looking for in the No. 48.”

