SANTA ANA, Calif. — Salas O’Brien announced that Richmond-based Dunlap & Partners Engineers has joined the company, further adding to Salas O’Brien’s technical expertise. The acquisition will create a combined firm of 39 offices with more than 1,000 team members and 260 registered professionals.

The Dunlap team adds significant expertise in markets, including institutional, health care, and corporate, and when combined with Salas O’Brien’s similar experience, this will create a team that can offer even more coordinated in-house service to clients across the country.

As the next step in Salas O’Brien’s “local everywhere, with national resources,” growth strategy, Dunlap will continue to be managed by its current leaders and will adopt the Salas O’Brien name after a transition period. The merger closed on Dec. 1, 2020, and news was shared just after the close with the Dunlap and Salas O’Brien teams.

“I couldn’t be more pleased to be furthering our growth in the Mid-Atlantic by partnering with the outstanding team at Dunlap & Partners,” said Darin Anderson, chairman and CEO, Salas O’Brien. “With our complementary values and similar project experience, the Dunlap team brings leadership and a project approach that we highly value and know our clients will continue to benefit from.”

Salas O’Brien continues to grow as part of an ambitious plan to create the best engineering and facility planning firm in the world — known for the highest-quality work and an outstanding reputation with its clients and team members. Dunlap joins Salas O’Brien just two weeks after the announcement that Toronto-based Stephenson Engineering has also joined the team.

“Becoming part of the Salas O’Brien family brings so much opportunity to our team and clients,” said John Dunlap, founder and president of Dunlap & Partners. “We have poured ourselves into this firm over the years, and I am pleased that we have secured its future with a firm whose approach so clearly matches our own.”

“We are excited about the next chapter for Dunlap & Partners,” added Charles Ayers, COO of Dunlap & Partners. “We’ve spent more than 20 years establishing ourselves as one of the top regional engineering firms. This move strengthens our already hard-working team and gives us access to additional resources to further support our current and future clients.”

