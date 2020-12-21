ROCHESTER, N.Y. — LaBella is proud to announce the acquisition of The Chazen Companies, a multidisciplinary consulting firm headquartered in Poughkeepsie, New York. Effective Jan. 1, 2021, the deal furthers LaBella’s growing presence in the Capital Region and extends its reach north to Glens Falls and the Adirondack region and south to the Hudson Valley and NYC metro regions. Additionally, Chazen’s established offices in Nashville and Chattanooga, Tennessee, will complement LaBella’s teams in the Southeast. A Portland, Oregon, office will mark LaBella’s first West Coast presence.

Founded more than 70 years ago, The Chazen Companies provide civil engineering, land surveying, planning, environmental consulting, building code and life safety services, landscape architecture, construction services, geology, transportation planning, and traffic engineering to clients in the private and public sectors. Chazen serves municipalities, state agencies, developers, landowners, utility companies, industrial, health care, education and nonprofit clients from project concept to completion.

“Like LaBella, Chazen has been successful because of long-term client partnerships fostered by employee-owners,” said Jeff Roloson, AIA, president, LaBella Associates. “An expanded footprint, new services in landscape architecture, land development, municipal code support, and additional expertise in our existing offering are just a few of the reasons why we are excited to welcome Chazen.”

“LaBella’s commitment to client service, excellent technical ability, and award-winning culture are renowned throughout our industry,” said Richard “Rick” Loewenstein, P.E, CEO, The Chazen Companies. “In addition, LaBella’s leadership team prioritizes the core values that have guided Chazen, including community, collaboration, and growth. We know that our employees and clients alike will benefit from being a part of the LaBella organization.”

“My mother and father founded Chazen in 1947, and I’ve been involved with the firm for nearly all my life,” said Richard Chazen, senior principal. “We have strived to develop a firm culture that treats all of our employees as members of the Chazen family, and that’s the same culture that exists at LaBella.”

Existing clientele of both Chazen and LaBella will benefit from enhanced serviceability and an expanded depth of resources. All of Chazen’s current employees — across offices in Poughkeepsie, Glens Falls, Troy, New York City, White Plains, Nashville, Chattanooga, and Portland — are expected to remain with the company, which will operate as Chazen, a LaBella company, through 2021. For more information, visit www.labellapc.com.