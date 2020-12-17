DANBURY, Conn. — The Continental Automated Buildings Association (CABA) appointed Tom Daenzer, manager of digital business development for Belimo Americas, to its board of directors.

Daenzer has been with Belimo for more than 10 years and has served as the manager of digital business development for Belimo Americas since 2018. He leads a team responsible for supporting the growth of HVAC valves and actuators that harness smart and/or connected capabilities. One of Daenzer’s primary roles is to guide the development of services and APIs that complement these connected products through relationships with industry peers and technology partners. He leads the Belimo Americas IoT Committee and is a member of the global IoT Core and IoT steering committees. Prior to his digital role, he was business development manager for Belimo's Shared Logic line of intelligent actuator solutions. Before working for Belimo, he spent 17 years on the construction side of the building automation industry with roles ranging from software engineer and project manager to department manager. He is passionate about leveraging technology to improve occupant comfort while reducing a building's energy footprint. Daenzer holds a bachelor of science in mechanical engineering (BSME) from Northwestern University.

A CABA member company since 2018, Belimo recently began a collaboration with several other CABA members on what will be the first-of-its-kind market sizing study of the building automation control systems market, said Ron Zimmer, CEO and president, CABA.

"Tom Daenzer will be an outstanding addition to the CABA board of directors,” he said. “That extensive background combined with active involvement in IoT task forces and committees has given him unique expertise on the industry's recent evolution, which I know will be an asset to the board."

For more information, visit www.belimo.us.