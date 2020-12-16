HOUSTON — RectorSeal®, a manufacturer of HVACR tools and accessories and a wholly owned subsidiary of CSW Industrials Inc., has acquired TRUaire®, expanding its residential and commercial grille, register, and diffuser product lines designed for professional contractors.

Following an integration period, the combined organization will operate with a unified market approach, giving distributors access to RectorSeal and TRUaire products. The transaction provides a compelling value proposition to HVACR and plumbing contractors.

The combined organization will focus on five key goals necessary for maintaining and growing its customer base. The goals include robust product availability, timely and accurate shipments, ease of doing business, enhanced product quality, and training programs supported with differentiated technology.

"Both RectorSeal and TRUaire products have distinct advantages that will continue to serve our customers," said Don Sullivan, president of RectorSeal. "This combination will only enhance the performance of both organizations. I would like to personally thank Yongki Yi and Tony Yi of TRUaire for trusting us to be the long-term stewards of their legacy."

Current customers will continue to enjoy the same service level and support they enjoy today.

One change resulting from the acquisition will be the implementation of new technology platforms across both organizations. An ERP system, an e-commerce system, and many additional technology tools will become available to support TRUaire customer interactions. The systems will support business automation to help manage costs; increase sales visibility; and upgrade orders, billing, and additional customer touchpoints.

"The opportunity to continue to provide the legendary quality of TRUaire products combined with upgraded technology tools is an instant win for our customers and our company," said Ken Grubbs, vice president of sales, TRUaire.

With a legacy of maintaining and promoting the brand names known to contractors in a given market segment, the TRUaire brand becomes the largest brand within the RectorSeal family of brands. Further efforts will be made to expand and grow the TRUaire brand.

As part of the acquisition, legacy RectorSeal distribution centers will be used to deploy products across many TRUaire distribution centers while maintaining the outstanding service levels familiar to current TRUaire customers. For more information, visit www.rectorseal.com.