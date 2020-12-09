MONTREAL — WSP has entered into an agreement to acquire Golder Associates, a global engineering and consulting firm with more than 60 years of experience in providing earth science and environmental services.

The acquisition, which is aligned with WSP’s 2019-2021 global strategic plan, ideally positions WSP’s strategic environment platform to capitalize on environmental, social, and governance (“ESG”) trends. The acquisition is expected to be completed in the first half of the second quarter of 2021.

“Together, we will create the leading global environmental consulting firm with approximately 14,000 of our 54,000 professionals dedicated to accelerating the world’s green transition,” said Alexandre L’Heureux, president and CEO of WSP. “The combination ideally positions WSP to capitalize on the rapidly growing ESG trends driving demand for environmental services and sustainable infrastructure development. WSP looks forward to welcoming Golder’s employees and joining forces with such a well-respected environmental consulting brand. Golder is a global leader in earth sciences and environmental services. This acquisition directly contributes to the realization of the goals we laid out in our 2019-2021 global strategic plan and is expected to contribute to both strategic growth and value creation for many years to come. Furthermore, the strategic relationships with GIC and BCI mark another important milestone for WSP to actively continue our acquisition strategy.”

Dr. Hisham Mahmoud, global president and CEO of Golder, said, “Over the last 60 years, Golder has been on a journey where we have built one of the most successful and respected brands in the industry. Combining Golder’s industry-leading expertise with WSP’s impressive world-class platform and highly complementary services will provide long-term benefits for our people and help create greater value for our clients. This view is echoed and confirmed by the overwhelming support of our Partners for the transaction. I believe that the compatible cultures and values of WSP and Golder will facilitate a successful integration.”

