ST. LOUIS — Emerson has contracted with Clauger, a global industrial refrigeration solutions manufacturer based in Lyon, France. Emerson’s Vilter product team worked collaboratively with Clauger to create an industrial heat pump solution for the European market. This product innovation was driven by the increasing demand to reduce the carbon footprints of French agribusiness manufacturers.

Emerson engineers, collaborating with the Clauger team, addressed the market need for improvements in performance and operational efficiency by utilizing a Vilter single-screw compressor for industrial refrigeration applications. By using ammonia, Vilter’s compressor technological solution offered Clauger a refrigerant that has an environmentally conscious profile (non-ozone depleting and zero global warming impact). Vilter’s compressor technological solution also enables Clauger’s heat pump to reach higher desired temperatures while also providing superior performance benefits in efficiency.

According to the International Energy Association (IEA), many European countries are demanding more energy-efficient, affordable, and sustainable technologies for their heating requirements and are providing incentives to consumers to invest in heat pump technologies. Further, IEA believes installing heat pumps to extract heat from water or air is increasingly popular in Europe, largely because the heat they deliver far exceeds the energy they consume, which greatly reduces the reliance on fossil fuels and the need for additional renewable energy sources. For these reasons, the European Union has designated heat pumps a renewable technology for heating and cooling.

“We are pleased to have Emerson’s Vilter compression solutions recognized as an answer for those looking for industrial heat pump solutions,” said Andy Gurney, director of EMEA sales, industrial refrigeration for Emerson’s cold chain business. “Clauger is a valued and long-time partner, and we are honored to work with them to help them achieve their performance and efficiency goals.”

“We chose Emerson’s Vilter solution, as it had the highest coefficient of performance for the ratio of heat extracted compared to energy consumed,” said Sylvain Noël, industrial refrigeration division director, Clauger. “We also wanted a technological solution with low annual operating and maintenance costs that uses a natural refrigerant and met our high water temperature requirements. As Clauger constantly innovates, designs, and develops new products, the relationship between Emerson and Clauger will certainly deepen and continue to develop, particularly in relation to CO2 and gas compression over the next several months.”

Emerson’s Vilter single-screw industrial refrigeration solutions are frequently used in cold storage, pharmaceutical and food processing applications. For more information, visit www.emerson.com/vilter.