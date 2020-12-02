APPLE VALLEY, Minn. — In alignment with its strategic focus on enhancing customer experiences and differentiating through innovation, Uponor North America (Uponor) is pleased to announce the appointment of Brett Boyum to the position of vice president of marketing and offerings and a member of the company’s senior management committee.

In this critical role, Boyum will focus on growing business by accelerating the innovation pipeline, managing the product portfolio, connecting the technical aspects of solutions to the needs of Uponor’s customers, and building stronger connections between company strategies and customer experiences.

“We believe Brett is a great fit for Uponor, as he will help move our company into the future,” said Bill Gray, president, Uponor North America. “Specifically, we were impressed with his range of expertise in creating differentiated solutions to solve customer challenges, passion for developing strategic portfolio growth opportunities, and his ability to deliver award-winning digital and analog engagement marketing strategies.”

