DELAND, Fla. — Hala ElAarag, Ph.D, professor of computer science at Stetson University, has received the Florida Council Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers’ (FC IEEE) Outstanding Engineering Educator Award.

“The Florida Council Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers’ Outstanding Engineering Educator Award is a testament to the quality of education I provide my students, and it recognizes my dedication to the profession,” said ElAarag. “The award also highlights Stetson University for its high level of computer science, computer information systems, and cybersecurity education along with having one of the best degree programs in Florida.”

Last year ElAarag won the IEEE Orlando Section’s Outstanding Engineering Educator Award.

ElAarag is an IEEE senior member and tied with Keith Garfield, Ph.D, associate professor of computer science at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, for the FC IEEE award.

The recognition process requires a nomination by an electro-technology professional, two endorsements, and a recommendation by the award committee chair of the local IEEE section to the state level. Contestants include university professors and government and industry professionals who have made an outstanding contribution to the electro-technology profession.