REINACH, Switzerland — Endress+Hauser launched its Liquiline Mobile CML18 handheld device and Memosens CPL51E lab pH sensor. The multi-parameter handheld device enables easy and reliable monitoring of a variety of critical measured values. The CML18 and the CPL51E pH electrode can be paired together for applications in the lab or for grab sample analysis in the field.

Historically, different products are used for lab analysis versus process measurements. When analyzing a sample in the lab, the use of different measuring technologies can often result in deviations between the lab measurement and the measurement recorded in the process. With the Liquiline Mobile CML18 device, the same Memosens sensors that are used in the process can also be used in the lab. This guarantees complete consistency of data between lab and process measurements. In pH measurement applications in the lab requiring a particularly fast response time, the Memosens CPL51E is the ideal choice. It uses the same Memosens technology as the process sensors, but it is optimized for a fast response time in sample analysis and laboratory applications that do not require a high degree of temperature- and pressure-resistance.

The Liquiline Mobile CML18 device can be operated easily using the intuitive SmartBlue app. All measured values and sensor data are transferred via a secure Bluetooth connection to the app on a smartphone or tablet. SmartBlue provides users with a convenient way to make settings and adjustments and to view sensor information and measured values. The Liquiline Mobile CML18 device has an integrated, wireless charging function, which enables inductive charging using a Qi-certified charger. The Memosens CPL51E lab pH sensor is pre-calibrated and ready for use, just like all Memosens pH sensors from Endress+Hauser.

The Liquiline Mobile CML18 device can be used with Endress+Hauser Memosens pH, ORP, conductivity, and dissolved oxygen sensors. In addition to the primary measured variable, other values are also displayed in parallel, such as the measured temperature. With digital Memosens technology, switching between different sensors is easy, and the connection to each is made directly at the measuring point. The mobile device immediately detects which sensor is connected, automatically loads the saved sensor data, and displays the measured value. The Liquiline Mobile CML18 device can also be used to log measurement data. A data logger can store 10,000 measured values with a date and time stamp. An equally large grab sample data memory can also store 10,000 values.

The Liquiline Mobile CML18 device with Memosens technology guarantees maximum data security, delivering 100% reliable measured variables. Each sensor is equipped with a microprocessor, which is integrated in the sensor head and converts the sensor signals to a robust digital signal. A Memosens sensor connection and digital signal are unaffected by moisture and other environmental influences. For more information, visit https://eh.digital/cml18_us and https://eh.digital/cpl51e_us.