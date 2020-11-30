PITTSBURGH — Rawson/Industrial Controls, an ERIKS company, has announced an agreement with Emerson Industrial Automation & Controls (formerly GE Intelligent Platforms) to become an official channel partner in Arkansas, Louisiana, and Texas. The announcement expands upon their existing 30-year partnership across seven states in the northeastern U.S.

As a result of the agreement, Rawson/Industrial Controls customers in Arkansas, Louisiana, and Texas will now have access to products and technologies offered by Emerson Machine Automation, such as programmable automation controllers (PACs), I/O, industrial computing and displays, SCADA and Edge technologies, motion controllers/drives, human machine interface (HMI) software, and more.

“We’re proud of our longstanding 30-year channel partnership with Emerson Automation Solutions,” said David Wilken, vice president, Rawson/Industrial Controls. “With our expansion into three additional states, we will now be able to provide even more customers with Emerson’s world-class line of automation products. By combining them with our other lines of instrumentation and actuation products and services, Rawson/Industrial Controls now offers total solutions for virtually any industrial control application in that region of the country.”

With comprehensive solutions from simple machine automation to plant-wide systems and best-in-class redundancy, Emerson Machine Automation provides the best capabilities versus cost ratio in the industry. Recognized for its automation products in the water, power, and transportation industries, Emerson has a commitment to nonproprietary systems while providing innovative IIOT gateway solutions. For more information, visit www.rawsonicd.com.