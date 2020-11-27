PINE BROOK, N.J. — Fujitsu General America has introduced new multi-position air handler units that combine Fujitsu’s inverter heat pump technology and revolutionary side discharge outdoor units with a modular design indoor unit. The result is highly efficient; space-saving; and quiet, single-zone systems without compromise.

Available in four sizes from 24,000-48,000 Btu/h, the new systems feature all-aluminum indoor unit coils, high static pressure capability, indoor sound levels as low as 24 dBA, and adaptive fan motor control for optimum comfort.

Minimal clearance is needed on three sides of the indoor unit with only 21 inches of clearance needed in the front for service. Down-flow and horizontal right kits come standard with each system. Field-installed electric kits that heat up to 15.5 kW are factory-provided. External input/output interface for third-party systems is optional.

Wi-Fi compatibility is also optional so that systems can be controlled remotely through Fujitsu’s FGLair mobile app and smart home services, such as Amazon Echo or Google Home.

Optional accessories include wired remote controller, simple remote controller, wireless LAN interface, third-party thermostat converter, external input and output PCB, external connect kit, electric heater kit, combustible floor base, and an external filter box. For more information, visit www.fujitsugeneral.com.