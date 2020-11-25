WALLER, Texas — Goodman/Daikin North America announced the appointment of Ardee Toppe as senior vice president (SVP) and president, Goodman, Quietflex, and PTAC Business Units.

Toppe, formerly the senior vice president and president, Quietflex and PTAC Business Unit, has assumed the duties of Brad Snyder, senior vice president and president, Goodman Business Unit. Snyder is now serving as SVP, CEO staff for the company.

Toppe will have full responsibility for the Quietflex and PTAC Business Units, and the Quietflex, Goodman, and Amana brand product lines, to include parts, supplies, and accessories. He will oversee both company-operated and independent distributor relationships for these brands.

“We are excited and confident Ardee can carry forward the great momentum the Goodman Business Unit has built up under Brad’s dedicated leadership,” said Satoru Akama, CEO, Daikin. “We wish Brad and his family well and thank him for his outstanding sales and executive leadership roles and his significant contributions to the sustained growth of the Goodman Business Unit over the last 13 years.”

Toppe has been with Goodman for nearly 18 years. He joined the company in 2003 as vice president, corporate controller, and treasurer and transitioned in 2004 to lead Quietflex.

In 2012, Toppe’s duties expanded when he took the lead of the Amana brand PTAC business. In addition, he led Goodman’s Quality Assurance group and served as chairman of Goodman’s Safety Committee.

Toppe will report to Takayuki “Taka” Inoue, who was recently appointed executive vice president and chief sales and marketing officer (CSMO), Goodman/Daikin North America.

Toppe graduated from Indiana University with a bachelor’s degree in accounting and earned his MBA from Notre Dame. For more information, visit www.northamerica-daikin.com.