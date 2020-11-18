LAWRENCE, Mass. — Yaskawa Solectria Solar has joined the Tigo Enhanced initiative, aimed at providing customers with simple and reliable rapid shutdown solutions that meet all safety and code requirements. All Solectria inverters that are Tigo Enhanced are plug-and-play out of the box with Tigo’s latest generation rapid shutdown devices.

“We are excited to join the Tigo Enhanced program to generate more awareness about our solutions and make fulfilling safety and certification requirements as easy as possible for our customers,” said Mark Goodreau, general manager of Yaskawa Solectria Solar.

Solectria’s Tigo Enhanced inverters have integrated Tigo’s RSS transmitter, which communicates with Tigo’s rapid shutdown devices, and completed UL PV Rapid Shutdown System (PVRSS) certification. The following inverters are part of the program:

• Solectria PVI 60TL (3 phase, 60kW, 480Vac);

• Solectria PVI 50TL (3 phase, 50kW, 480Vac);

• Solectria PVI 25TL-208 (3 phase, 25kW, 208Vac); and

• Solectria PVI 25TL-480-R (3 phase, 25kW, 480Vac).

Customers can now look for the Tigo Enhanced logo on Solectria’s inverters and know they are getting a product that seamlessly works with Tigo’s rapid shutdown devices.

“We have worked with Yaskawa Solectria Solar for a long time and are honored to have them as a partner in the Tigo Enhanced program,” said Dru Sutton, vice president of sales for North America at Tigo Energy. “Ultimately, this is about providing assurance to customers that when they choose a Solectria inverter that is Tigo Enhanced, they know they’re getting a reliable, proven, certified rapid shutdown solution.”

Yaskawa Solectria Solar and Tigo received UL PVRSS certification after testing the inverter and rapid shutdown devices for compatibility and safety. The certification fulfills a necessary safety requirement for PV Rapid Shutdown in the National Electrical Code. Rapid shutdown devices are now required with rooftop PV installations across the vast majority of the U.S. For more information, visit www.solectria.com/company/contact.