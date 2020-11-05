MINNEAPOLIS — Craig Johnson has been named area manager of Minnesota and the Dakotas, by WSP USA, an engineering and professional services consultancy.

In his new role, Johnson will expand WSP’s presence in all markets in the region, including transportation, buildings, water, environment, energy, and federal. He will support diversification, drive the strategic direction of the business, and lead the enhancement of operational efficiency for financial and staffing growth.

“Having Craig on our team is really exciting for us,” said Joe Willhite, central region business manager, WSP. “He brings a wealth of experience in the Minnesota market, serving a wide variety of clients delivering highway, transit, and local infrastructure solutions. He’s solutions oriented and knows how to build a team that is focused on growth. I am looking forward to seeing him bring his passion to serve our clients in Minnesota and the Dakotas.”

Over 22 years, Johnson was integral to building a Minneapolis-based engineering company from a staff of two to more than 45 professionals with strong year-over-year business and revenue growth. In roles of increasing responsibility, he managed business planning and operations and major projects and project teams.

His technical expertise lies in civil, survey, and rail signaling, and he has served in a variety of project leadership roles, including senior engineer, project manager, group leader, and principal. His recent experience includes work on the Blue and Green light rail transit lines in Minneapolis and Saint Paul; the Saint Croix River Bridge in Stillwater, Minnesota; and as both contractors' designer and owner's designer oversight on numerous design-build projects within the state.

“Getting the opportunity to grow, and to work with this great organization and their passionate staff, in an industry I am also passionate about, is energizing,” Johnson said. “It will also be great to strengthen my current relationships and forge new ones all while helping grow our practice in Minnesota and the Dakotas.”

Johnson is a licensed professional engineer in Minnesota and earned a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from the University of Minnesota. He is an active member of the Minnesota Surveyors and Engineers Society and American Council of Engineering Companies and volunteers with the Saint Anthony Park Lutheran Church Youth Commission and West Metro Leadership Group. For more information, visit www.wspusa.com.