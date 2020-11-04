The publication of District Energy Space has become an annual tradition for the International District Energy Association (IDEA) since 1990. Compilations beyond North America were initiated in 2004.

This white paper features a compilation of data provided by our members including the number of buildings and their area in square feet that have been committed or recommitted to district energy service in North America during calendar year 2019 or previously unreported for recent years.

Each year, IDEA asks its member systems to provide information on buildings that committed or recommitted to district energy service during the previous calendar year. To qualify for consideration in District Energy Space, a renewal must be a contracted building or space that had been scheduled to expire during the calendar year and was renewed under a contract with a duration of 10 years or more. Year-to-year rollover--simple continuation of service to existing buildings is not considered renewal.