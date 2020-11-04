TYLER, Texas — Estes, McClure, and Associates (EMA) acquired Purtle + Associates, an MEP engineering firm located in Shreveport, Louisiana. Through this acquisition, EMA will gain a team of skilled engineers who have years of experience providing services to clients in Louisiana, Arkansas, and east Texas.

The purchase of P+A fits into EMA’s strategy to diversify into new sectors, boost their technical expertise, and expand into a new region.

"EMA remains committed to providing client-focused engineering and consulting services. Our acquisition of P+A complements our current service offerings and allows us to expand into the healthcare and industrial markets.”

“EMA strengthens P+A’s existing presence in Louisiana by providing consulting services such as building commissioning, green solutions, and energy assessments to clients who have already expressed a need for these offerings,” said Mike Clendenin, P.E., president and CEO, EMA. “P+A has an established history and reputation of providing quality MEP engineering services for over 30 years. We are so excited to acquire a firm that shares a similar legacy and the same values of total client focus and quality work.

“We believe the combined expertise and range of work of our two firms will enhance and expand our depths of resources to serve our clients better,” Clendenin continued.

For more information, visit www.emaengineer.com.