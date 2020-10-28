This year, more than 181 million square feet were added in 2019, an 8% increase in the buildings committed. The North America total of 72,900,289 square feet added in 2019 to IDEA’s running total of square footage of 865,692,809 square feet committed to North American district energy systems since 1990, brings the current total for North America reported since 1990 to 938,593,098 square feet. 

 

District Energy Space