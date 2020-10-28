District Energy Space

This website requires certain cookies to work and uses other cookies to help you have the best experience. By visiting this website, certain cookies have already been set, which you may delete and block. By closing this message or continuing to use our site, you agree to the use of cookies. Visit our updated privacy and cookie policy to learn more.
This Website Uses Cookies By closing this message or continuing to use our site, you agree to our cookie policy. Learn MoreThis website requires certain cookies to work and uses other cookies to help you have the best experience. By visiting this website, certain cookies have already been set, which you may delete and block. By closing this message or continuing to use our site, you agree to the use of cookies. Visit our updated privacy and cookie policy to learn more.
This year, more than 181 million square feet were added in 2019, an 8% increase in the buildings committed. The North America total of 72,900,289 square feet added in 2019 to IDEA’s running total of square footage of 865,692,809 square feet committed to North American district energy systems since 1990, brings the current total for North America reported since 1990 to 938,593,098 square feet.
I want to hear from you. Tell me how we can improve.
The October 2020 issue of Engineered Systems features: taking sustainability into the space age, choosing the right dehumidification technology, reducing the probability of COVID-19 transmission in buildings, and much more!