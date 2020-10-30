JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Stellar, a fully integrated firm focused on design, engineering, construction, and mechanical services worldwide, has promoted seven key leaders on its senior management team. These leaders will be expected to drive Stellar’s continued growth in healthcare, military, and institutional construction as well as mechanical services and parts, service, and compressors into 2021 and beyond.

Bob Hepp has been named division vice president of parts, service, and compressors. Prior to joining Stellar as vice president of operations in 2014, Hepp founded and led an industrial refrigeration company, where he was responsible for sales, engineering, service, and project management for 15 years. As division vice president, Hepp will continue the nationwide growth of Stellar’s successful parts, service, and compressor rebuild business.

Chris Williams has been named division vice president of mechanical services. Williams joined Stellar in 2006 as a construction project manager before serving as project developer, operations manager, and, most recently, vice president of mechanical services. He will use his 25 years of industry experience to continue to grow the mechanical services division.

Justin Bridegan has been named vice president of marketing. He joined Stellar as a marketing manager in 2013 and was promoted within a year to director of marketing. Bridegan is responsible for overseeing the worldwide marketing efforts for Stellar, including executive strategies, team development, client research, and lead generation tactics. He specializes in executive marketing leadership, content development, e-commerce, lead generation, web optimization, marketing plans, online marketing, and website development.

Stacey King has been named vice president of human resources. King brought 22 years of human resources experience when she joined Stellar in April 2019 as human resources manager. She has been an essential part of Stellar’s policy development and communications response to COVID-19 as well as the corporate transition to a work-from-home company. King will lead the human resources department, guiding company-wide employee engagement, talent management, HR analytics, and workforce strategy.

Joe Mark has been named vice president of operations in the commercial division. Mark joined Stellar as a field engineer in 1995. He has extensive design-build and construction management-at-risk experience involving collaboration with A/E designers during pre-construction services. He delivers projects that involve complex phasing and planning and knows how to keep a schedule on track and on budget. As vice president, Mark will continue to oversee military projects.

John Bowles has been named vice president of operations in the commercial division. Bowles first joined Stellar in 2006 as a project manager. Throughout his more than 21 years of experience in construction management, design-build, and general contract project delivery, he has led projects ranging from $2 million to $600 million. As vice president of operations, Bowles will focus on the continued growth of our health care construction.

Tim Jenkins has been named vice president of operations in the commercial division. Jenkins joined Stellar in 2007 as an assistant project manager, bringing with him 16 years of industry experience. He has completed numerous higher education projects for Stellar in Florida, from pre-construction through final closeout and warranty period. As vice president, Jenkins will continue to manage local commercial and institutional projects.

“I am very proud of our leadership team and thank them for their commitment and dedication to our company,” said Brian Kappele, president/COO. “Their efforts have been key to our success, and I look forward to all they will accomplish in their new roles as we head into the future.”

