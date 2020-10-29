FAIRFAX, Va. — Dewberry, a privately held professional services firm, has announced that Paul Harry, P.E., LEED AP, has joined the firm’s mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) group as a senior project and client manager in its Raleigh, North Carolina, office. Harry will lead the firm’s laboratory growth initiative within the MEP group.

Harry, who has more than 30 years of experience, spent the last five years with Brady/Building Clarity. His expertise in design-build, building assessments, energy performance improvements, and management will provide Dewberry’s laboratory and healthcare clients with the necessary solutions to their biggest design challenges.

“We are thrilled to welcome Paul to Dewberry,” said Shepard Hockaday, P.E., LEED AP, senior vice president, Dewberry. “Paul’s background in the health care and higher education research laboratory markets will be an asset to our clients as they pose unique challenges, especially our laboratory clients who often require occupied renovations.”

Harry earned his bachelor’s degree in architectural engineering from Pennsylvania State University (1986). He is a member of ASHRAE. For more information, visit www.dewberry.com.