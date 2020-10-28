WASHINGTON — The American Consulting Engineering Council (ACEC) Awards honor engineers and organizations that make exceptional contributions to the industry and society. Jacobs was recognized for its dedication and commitment to delivering impactful projects, supporting the community, and promoting the engineering profession.

Specifically, the team was commended for its work in three key areas:

• The positive impact of local projects: Jacobs is solving complex problems by delivering innovative, comprehensive solutions to its clients in transportation, water, environmental, and built environment end markets via delivery platforms that include advanced planning, consulting, design, construction management, operations and maintenance (O&M), program management/construction management, and design-build. Notable regional projects include working with the Georgia Department of Transportation to provide an innovative, safe, and sustainable transportation system that improves the quality of life for Atlanta area commuters as well as projects focused on ensuring a quality water supply for Georgia residents.

• Significant community involvement: The Jacobs’ Georgia team’s efforts to inspire young people to pursue careers in engineering were also recognized, specifically their participation in numerous science, technology, engineering, arts, and math (STEAM) programs and careers fairs, including Atlanta Public Schools’ The Toolbox and ACEC’s Introduce a Girl to Engineering Day.

• Participation in professional development: Jacobs’ employees were acknowledged for taking advantage not only of professional organizations’ opportunities but also of opportunities within Jacobs for continued growth, including Employee Networks, Communities of Practice, and the JacobsGO! Program, which facilitates short-term international and inter-regional assignments and secondments.

“Awards like this are another reminder that our people are the heart of our business,” said Tom Meinhart, senior vice president, buildings and infrastructure, South region, Jacobs. “Once again, our people have gone above and beyond. Our team’s commitment to delivering forward-thinking solutions for clients combined with their dedication to the local community and focus on professional development has seen us singled out for this prestigious award. It a great achievement for everyone.”

For more information, visit www.jacobs.com.