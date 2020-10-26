LEBANON, Tenn. — Lochinvar, a manufacturer of high-efficiency boilers and water heaters, announces new technology to monitor fuel/air ratio. RealTime O2 Feedback™ technology is now available to the public as an easy retrofit solution for new CREST® Commercial Condensing Boilers and can also be added as a factory-installed option to CREST boilers in production. Compared to some O2 systems offered by competitors, Lochinvar’s version constantly monitors the fuel/air ratio when the boiler is running and provides a real-time report to allow for instant adjustments.

RealTime O2 Feedback technology gives facility managers access to immediate combustion and carbon emissions data. Users can check O2 and CO2 levels in real time via the control panel or by using the CON·X·US® Remote Connect platform.

“Combustion control and carbon emissions are at the forefront of every industry conversation, and at Lochinvar we are committed to research and development initiatives that enhance sustainability efforts and grow our already energy-efficient product lines,” said Robert Wiseman, product manager for commercial boilers at Lochinvar. “Equipping our industry-leading CREST Boilers with RealTime O2 Feedback technology marks the next step in creating the most efficient and capable boiler line possible. Facility managers, specifying engineers, and contractors will benefit from the ease of installation and the simple interface that takes a CREST boiler to the next level in sustainability.”

The CREST Condensing Boiler product family offers 12 input options from 750,000 to 6 million Btu/hr and industry-leading turndown of up to 25:1. CON·X·US Remote Connect and SmartTouch™ operating controls provide easy system monitoring and performance diagnosis while on-the-go. For more information, visit www.lochinvar.com.