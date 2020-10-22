PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — Carrier Global Corp. announced that Patrick Goris has been named senior vice president and chief financial officer, effective Nov. 16, 2020. Goris will succeed Timothy McLevish. To ensure a smooth transition, McLevish will remain with the Company until his retirement on Feb. 15, 2021, in the role of special advisor to Dave Gitlin, president and CEO, Carrier.

"Patrick is an accomplished finance leader, with over 20 years' experience leading global finance teams and a proven track record as a strategic leader in dynamic environments," said Gitlin. "His experience in transformation will be invaluable as we continue to drive our growth strategy and position Carrier to deliver significant value for our shareowners. We are very pleased to welcome Patrick to the Carrier team."

Since 2017, Goris has served as senior vice president and chief financial officer of Rockwell Automation Inc., a publicly traded provider of industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. Joining Rockwell Automation in 2006, he has held a number of senior roles, including vice president, investor relations, and vice president, finance, for the company's architecture and software segment.

"Carrier is an iconic company and a recognized global leader, delivering innovative, sustainable solutions for buildings and the cold chain," said Goris. "I look forward to collaborating with Dave and the talented management team to help drive and deliver sustained growth."

"On behalf of Carrier, I want to extend my thanks to Tim for his partnership through a pivotal period in our history as we transitioned to a stand-alone, public company," said Gitlin. "Tim's deep experience and guidance have been critical, and his many contributions have established a strong foundation for our continued growth."

"Over the past year, we successfully transitioned Carrier to a public company in an unprecedented external environment," said McLevish. "The company has delivered strong performance and is well-positioned for the future. We said in mid-September that 2020 results were tracking to the high end of our outlook and trends have improved further since that time. I have been honored to be part of the journey and believe that with the strength that we have seen in the business and our positioning for the future, this is the right time for me to transition the CFO role to Patrick."

During the transition, Goris and McLevish will both serve on the company's executive leadership team. For more information, visit www.corporate.carrier.com.