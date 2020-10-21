BALTIMORE — Danfoss is proud to introduce a new series of semi-welded plate heat exchangers that have been specifically designed, crafted, and tested to fit ammonia-based industrial refrigeration applications. The SW19-59 range of semi-welded plate heat exchangers adds one more option to the broad portfolio of Danfoss industrial refrigeration solutions.

When it comes to industrial refrigeration applications, operational safety is essential. The new line of semi-welded plate heat exchangers from Danfoss can help industrial refrigeration professionals achieve a safer, more energy-efficient operation with several key improvements made to the design:

New plate design delivers excellent heat transfer capabilities — The SW19-59 range features improved thermal performance due to a more compact design with optimized plate geometry to support high turbulent flow and a lower charge.

New gasket system improves plate pack stability — Operational safety is essential in ammonia applications, so a new gasket system and grove design has been engineered to ensure high gasket stability and optimal plate alignment, enabling easy and fast service and maintenance.

This new design improves the sealing effect and prevents gasket-blow out — Furthermore, the risk of contamination is reduced due to the double gasket barrier that will drain potential leakages outside of the plate pack. The new gasket system is glue free for easy maintenance.

Easy maintenance and service — The SW19-59 range is easy to service and maintain. Technicians have quick access to the plate pack with the non-corrosive nylon roller that makes it easy to slide the follower along the carrying bar.

Assembly of the plate heat exchanger is fast and safe thanks to fixed bolt heads and lock bushes that offer prevention against nut and bolt head rotation when opening and closing the unit. The enhanced gasket system ensures easy and precise plate pack alignment.

High quality product, fully tested — The Danfoss semi-welded plate heat exchanger design has been verified through thermal and mechanical tests. Furthermore, each semi-welded plate cassette and fully assembled plate heat exchanger are thoroughly leak tested with helium before they leave the Danfoss factory. Learn more about the new SW19-59 range of plate heat exchangers at www.phe.danfoss.us.