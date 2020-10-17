ST. LOUIS — Nu-Calgon has launched a new portable electrostatic mist sprayer designed to easily and effectively dispense cleaners, sanitizers, and disinfectants on any hard surface. Called the ViroBlaster, the new sprayer can be used to properly sanitize classrooms, offices, living spaces, hotel rooms, medical facilities, and more.

The ViroBlaster features an electrostatic method of spraying, which helps the product cling to surfaces much more efficiently than a standard sprayer. It comes with a heavy-duty ½-gallon bottle, and it has a spray distance of over 9 feet with a static coverage area of over 16 feet.

The ViroBlaster is a portable device, utilizing a rechargeable lithium ion battery that provides 30 minutes of run time on a full charge. The ViroBlaster is sold with one rechargeable battery and one battery charger as part of the kit, but additional batteries and chargers are available for purchase.

We recommend using the ViroBlaster with Nu-Calgon’s EPA registered products, such as Evap-Fresh® No Rinse, IMS III, Bio-Fresh® cd and Spray Nine for most effective cleaning and sanitizing of surfaces. For more information, visit https://www.nucalgon.com/products/indoor-air-quality/viroblaster.