GLASTONBURY, Conn. — Eric Offenberg has been named the Rhode Island office lead for the southern New England district of WSP USA, an engineering and professional services consultancy.

In his new senior management position, Offenberg will be responsible for business development and project delivery focusing on strategic planning, diversification, and growth of professional services and enhanced client relations throughout the Rhode Island market. The southern New England district includes offices in Providence and Warwick, Rhode Island.

“Eric’s diversified experience across the transportation, energy, water and environment markets will enhance WSP’s ability to support our clients and Rhode Island communities,” said Anthony Moretti, WSP area manager.

Offenberg has more than 30 years of experience in transportation and related engineering fields. Most recently, he was the director of engineering for the Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority (RITBA), where he spent more than seven years overseeing the associatoin’s engineering, maintenance, and safety departments.

Prior to working for RITBA, Offenberg was a principal and chief technology officer in a renewable energy company, specializing in the development of wind and solar projects throughout New England as well as being the past president of the Rhode Island Engineering firm of Northeast Engineers and Consultants.

As a supporter and advocate of Rhode Island communities, Offenberg has extensive experience serving on boards in Rhode Island, including as past president of the Newport County Chamber of Commerce, a member of the Rhode Island Public Expenditures Council, the governor’s appointee and past chairman of the State Conversation Committee and the Fort Adams Foundation, and as the president of the Newport Lions Club, among other public service boards.

Offenberg is a professional engineer in Rhode Island and earned a bachelor’s degree in civil and environmental engineering from the University of Rhode Island. He is a member of the American Society of Civil Engineers, International Bridge Turnpike and Tunnel Association, and the International Cable Supported Operators Association. For more information, visit www.wsp.com.