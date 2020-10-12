LAWRENCE, Mass. — Yaskawa Solectria Solar, the only U.S.-based manufacturer of utility-scale string inverters, announced that the SOLECTRIA XGI 1500 PV inverter product line now features an industry-leading DC oversizing ratio of 2.0 for its flagship XGI 1500-166 kW model, 2.2 for the XGI 1500-150 kW model, and 2.6 for the XGI 1500-125 kW model. XGI 1500 inverters are in stock and ready to ship with the latest PSCAD, PSLF, PSS/E, and PowerFactory models available to speed up utility interconnection approvals.

“Our customers, especially those using bi-facial modules, have been asking for higher DC oversizing, and we are very happy to offer the 2.0 DC/AC ratio for our highest-power model, the XGI 1500-166.” said Miles C. Russell, director of product management at Yaskawa Solectria Solar. “We are ramping up our production to keep pace with surging demand for the XGI 1500 inverters.”

The XGI 1500 is also the perfect solution for PV project developers, owners, and EPCs that want to secure the 26% Federal ITC in 2020 before it steps down again to 22%. By purchasing the XGI 1500 before Dec. 31, 2020, project owners will qualify for the full 26% tax credit (under the 5% Safe Harbor rule) and have the flexibility to deploy XGI 1500 inverters on any project.

The SOLECTRIA XGI 1500 inverter is made in the USA with global components at the Yaskawa America factory in Buffalo Grove, Illinois. For more information, visit www.yaskawa.com.